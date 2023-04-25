Strengthening Vietnam-Uruguay friendship relations

The third meeting of the Vietnam-Uruguay Joint Committee for Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation held online recently in Hanoi and Montevideo (Photo: VNA)

Uruguay is the last stop of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue during his official visit to three American countries – Cuba, Argentina, and Uruguay – from April 18 to 28.



The visit to Uruguay, made at the invitation of Speaker of the Senate of Uruguay Beatriz Argimon Cedeira, takes place on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Uruguay diplomatic ties (August 11, 1993-2023), contributing to consolidating the traditional friendship, solidarity, and mutual support between the two countries.

Good traditional friendship

Vice President Nguyen Thi Doan holds talks with Uruguay Vice President Danilo Astori, who is also President of Uruguay’s General Assembly and Chamber of Senators, on a visit to Vietnam on November 6, 2012 (Photo: VNA)

The traditional friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Uruguay is reflected in their mutual support for the cause of national liberation in the past and the national development today. More than a century ago, in 1912, President Ho Chi Minh arrived in Uruguay during the time he worked on a French ship that traveled around the world. He is also the person who laid the foundation for the friendly relationship between the Vietnamese people and nations in the world, including Uruguay and Latin American countries.

Vietnam and Uruguay established diplomatic relations on August 11, 1993. Since then, the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries have seen many positive developments.



The two sides maintain delegation exchanges and bilateral contacts. On the Uruguayan side, there were visits to Vietnam by President Taberé Vazqué (November 2007); Foreign Minister Luis Almagro (June 2010); Vice President Danilo Astori (November 2012); Speaker of Uruguay’s Chamber of Representatives Anibal Pereyra (January 2015); Minister of Culture and Education Julia Munoz (April 2019); Deputy Foreign Minister for Uruguay Ariel Bergamino during which he also conducted the bilateral political consultations (September 2019); and Minister of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries Enzo Raul Beench (November 2019).

Vietnamese leaders paying visits to Uruguay in the past include Vice President Nguyen Thi Doan (May 2009); Deputy Prime Minister Vu Van Ninh (December 2013); Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc who also conducted the political consultations on the occasion (July 2017).



On regional and international forums, the two countries support each other on many issues of mutual concern. Vietnam and Uruguay assist each other in running for positions at the United Nations Security Council, the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, the International Law Commission, and the UN Human Rights Council. Vietnam hopes that Uruguay will continue to support Vietnam at UN agencies and maintain its commitment to help the Southeast Asian country secure a seat in the World Heritage Committee for 2023-2027 tenure.

Ample room for economy-trade cooperation

Uruguay is considered a rare successful case in economic development and social stability in Latin America in recent years. It has a well-developed economy which is mainly based on agricultural exports.



Two-way trade reached 190.5 million USD last year, an increase of 106.5% compared to 2021, including 102.9 million USD worth of Vietnam’s exports and 87.6 million USD worth of imports from Uruguay.

According to experts, the economic-trade relationship between the two countries maintains growth momentum and there is ample room for cooperation. The National Assembly of Vietnam always supports and is ready to create a favourable legal corridor for investment and business activities of Vietnamese and Uruguayan enterprises.



In addition, the two governments also encourage and create conditions for their businesses to cooperate and access each other’s markets. This serves to exploit strengths in the fields of cattle-raising, industrial agro-fishery processing industry, biotechnology-genetics, financial-banking services, logistics, information technology, construction management as well as construction consulting and training. Vietnam is ready to act as a bridge for investment and trade activities of Uruguay with Southeast Asian countries – a dynamic economic region with nearly 700 million people.

National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung and Speaker of the Chamber of Representatives of Uruguay Anibal Pereyra inked a cooperation agreement between the two legislative bodies on January 19, 2015. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam always supports Uruguay’s policy of expanding international economic cooperation and wants the Latin American country to support the launch of the Vietnam-MERCOSUR free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations soon.

Parliamentary cooperation is always promoted

Cooperation between the legislatures of Vietnam and Uruguay has also been promoted, contributing to building political trust and enhancing mutual understanding between the two peoples. In the coming time, leaders of the two legislative bodies hope to resume practical and effective delegation exchanges after a period of interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



To strengthen the cooperative relationship between the two legislatures, Vietnam and Uruguay will increase delegation exchanges between the leaders and agencies of their parliaments, the friendship parliamentary group, and deputies. They also plan to continue exchanging experience in law-making and fine-tuning the institutions to serve the development of parliamentary activities. The National Assembly of Vietnam is willing to welcome delegations of the Uruguayan Chamber of Representatives to visit Vietnam.

In addition, the two sides will also enhance the role of the legislature in promoting bilateral relations; supervising the effective implementation of signed agreements between the two countries, and creating favourable conditions to support their business community as well as their people to live, study, invest and do business in each country. The two countries continue to promote coordination mechanisms at multilateral parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU); support each other’s positions on regional and international issues of mutual concern.



The NA Chairman Hue’s visit marks the first visit of a top leader of Vietnam to Uruguay and is made on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (1993-2023).



The visit contributes to strengthening the traditional friendship and mutual support, as well as improving the efficiency of cooperation between Vietnam and Uruguay. It also affirms the message that Vietnam treasures good relations and wishes to enhance economic and trade relations as well as development cooperation with Latin American countries, including Uruguay./.