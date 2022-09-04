Numerous events celebrate Vietnam – Laos friendship, solidarity

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and his Lao counterpart Phankham Viphavanh jointly launch the Vietnam – Laos, Laos – Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 (Photo: VNA)

A wide range of activities have been organised in 2022 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2022) and the 45 years following the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18). The activities have affirmed the determination of both countries to preserve and cultivate their great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.

Over the past decades, the traditional relationship between the peoples of Vietnam and Laos began with relations between President Ho Chi Minh and Lao President Kaysone Phomvihane and Suphanouvong. This foundation was nurtured by the generations of leaders of the two Parties and states, and has become an invaluable asset shared by the two nations. This is also a solid basis for the two countries’ development on the path towards prosperity and happiness.

President Ho Chi Minh (R) receives head of the LPRP delegation Kaysone Phomvihane in 1966 (File photo: VNA)

During the two nations’ resistance wars for national independence, their armies and peoples fought side by side, shedding blood for great triumphs, especially the 1975 Great Spring Victory in Vietnam, and the victory of the Lao people on December 2 in the same year.

Vietnam and Laos signed the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation on July 18, 1977, affirming the special solidarity between the two nations. This document is historically significant, marking a comprehensive relationship between Vietnam and Laos. Over the past 45 years, the treaty has become an important political and legal basis for consolidating bilateral relations, effectively serving the cause of national construction and defence for both sides.

Vietnam and Laos signed the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation on July 18, 1977 . (Photo: VNA)

Despite the complicated developments in the world situation, the relations between the two countries remain solid.

* Upgrading Vietnam – Laos relations to a new height

Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and Lao Party General Secretary and President Bounnhang Vorachith review the honour guard of the Lao People’s Army at the welcoming ceremony (Photo: VNA)





In February 2019, on the occasion of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong’s visit to Laos, the two sides agreed to elevate their traditional relationship. This is an important historical milestone, creating a new breakthrough in the bilateral relations.

The two countries have maintained fine economic cooperation, which has become a long-term foundation in the Vietnam-Laos relations.

In recent years, trade between Vietnam and Laos has witnessed strong developments. Last year, trade value hit 1.34 billion USD, posting a year-on-year increase of 30.2%. In the first half of 2022, bilateral trade reached 824 million USD, up 20.6% compared to the same period last year.

Vietnam is now one of the three largest investors in Laos. By the end of June 2022, Vietnam poured 65.9 million USD into Laos, accounting for 19.1% of Vietnam’s total investment abroad.

The two sides have cooperated in many other fields, including security – defence, education – training, and culture. They have also supported each other in preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam presents medical equipment for COVID-19 prevention and control to Laos. The opening ceremony of “Forever sustainable Laos – Vietnam Friendship” exhibition.

Vietnam and Laos have always closely coordinated and assisted each other at regional and international forums, and strengthened coordination with other ASEAN member nations in building ASEAN Community and maintaining intra-bloc solidarity and consensus on strategic issues in the region.

* Vietnam – Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022

To celebrate important events between the two countries in 2022, during the official visit to Vietnam from January 8-10, 2022, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh launched the Vietnam – Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.

Lao press: Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh’s official visit to Vietnam from January 8-10, 2022 aims to tighten and strengthen the Laos – Vietnam special relations.

During the year, the two countries focused on organising youth and student exchanges, and promoting communications and education on the history of special relations between Vietnam and Laos. This allows peoples of the two countries, especially the younger generations, gain insights into the relationship between the two Parties and countries, and showing their determination to preserve this invaluable relationship.

The success of the Vietnam – Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 will contribute to bolstering the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations./.

“Vietnam – Laos Friendship” dance performance (Photo: VNA)



