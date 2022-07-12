Kien Giang leverages advantages to lure investment

Kien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang wants to improve investment promotion, focusing on attracting large investors in such sectors as agriculture, industry, services, communications, and marine economy.

According to Nguyen Duy Linh Thao, director of the provincial centre for investment promotion, trade and tourism, the centre has proposed a programme for 2021-2025 to lure capital in sectors of the province’s potential and advantages. The programme is expected to cost over 13 billion VND (556,508 USD).

Kien Giang is now working to step up socio-economic development in a rapid and sustainable manner.

Four key sectors

Four main areas that Kien Giang focuses on promoting investment for are agriculture, industry, services and marine economy.

According to Thao, the province will attract comprehensive farming development projects to form large-scale hi-tech and green commodity production in association with ecotourism development.

Industrial production The Hon Thom cable car Agricultural production

Priority is also given to encouraging projects linking value chains with concentrated raw material areas as well as promoting investment in processing, packaging, services, and environmentally friendly craft villages.

Regarding the industrial sector, Kien Giang is working to attract projects on advanced, clean and digital technologies and industrial infrastructure. It also pays heed to developing industries that serve agricultural production and exports, along with energy and inter-regional transport systems.

In the field of services, the province is calling for investment in projects to develop modern trade and service centres and high quality amusement complexes, tourism, telecommunications, information technology, and logistics.

In addition, Kien Giang is ramping up activities to boost capital flow into border commerce at the Ha Tien and Giang Thanh border gates in association with trade development in Phu Quoc city, Kien Luong district and Rach Gia city.

For the marine economy, a sector that the province boasts great potential and advantages, Kien Giang will call for investment in developing aquatic farming, fishing and seafood processing, sea-based tourism and services, as well as the key sea ports of Rach Gia, Phu Quoc, Kien Luong, Ha Tien, and Kien Hai.

Clearing hurdles for enterprises

Thao noted that the investment promotion programme proposed by her centre has been approved by the provincial People’s Committee.

“We hold periodical dialogues with businesses and investors, at least two times a year, to promptly tackle difficulties and bottlenecks in their operations and create a close and friendly relationship between the authorities and enterprises,” she said.



At a conference on promoting trade, investment, and tourism by air in Kien Giang Ha Tien international border gate, Ha Tien city (Kien Giang).

To complete the programme, Kien Giang will concentrate its efforts on supporting firms and investors by overhauling investment mechanisms, increasing communications and improving capacity of related personnel.

Accordingly, the province will diversify its investment partners and look for international investors and foreign capital inflow./.