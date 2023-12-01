The house of Chung Thi Bich Ngoc in the southern province of Soc Trang stands out with a red shelf neatly displaying Nestlé products such as NESCAFÉ, MILO, cereals, soy sauce and spices.

Participating in the Chi Nest (Sister Nest) Program for 3 years, Ngoc now confidently introduces Nestlé products clearly.

She shared: “Becoming Chi Nest helps me increase my income and have a better family life. Besides, I contribute to strengthening the connection between women in the commune, helping them learn more about quality and nutritious products for children and family. I am very happy when people call me Chi Nest.”

Ngoc is a rural woman growing rice in Soc Trang Province. Farming is hard and risky. There are years when the weather is not favorable and the crop fails. Except for seeds and fertilizer, there is not much profit. However, she and her husband still try hard to raise their two children.

In 2020, she learned about the “Nestlé accompanies women” program organised by Nestlé Vietnam and Vietnam Women’s Union. The partnership aims to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment, contributing to supporting women’s comprehensive development, especially those in rural areas.

‘Nestlé accompanies women’ program organised by Nestlé Vietnam and Vietnam Women’s Union. The partnership aims to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment

‘Nestlé accompanies women’ program organised by Nestlé Vietnam and Vietnam Women’s Union. The partnership aims to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment

The content of cooperation focuses on three key areas, including improving the competency of women and Women’s Union staff at all levels; assisting women in building a family with a safe house, a sustainable livelihood, good health, knowledge, and meeting certain sanitation criteria; and carrying out charity and social security activities.

The program focuses on supporting women in starting a business. Accordingly, women in rural areas are supported with techniques and capital to sell Nestlé products at their communes.

Ngoc told VietnamPlus that in the past she also used a few Nestlé products, but since joining the role of “Sister Nest”, she and other members in the commune have been able to find brands and experience Nestlé products more.

She also improved her nutritional knowledge, helping her family’s meals taste better and be healthier. During the process of introducing Nestlé products to households in the commune, Ngoc also had many opportunities to interact and spread knowledge about nutrition and health care for family in addition to the benefits of improving income.

“Every month I earn an additional VND 2 million from the Nestlé store. In rural areas, such extra income is very good. I have better conditions to take care of my children,” said Ngoc.

Sharing the same opinion, Nguyen Thi Nhai, Tan Dan Commune, Khoai Chau District, the northern province of Hung Yen said: “Since its implementation in 2020, the ‘Nestlé accompanies women’ program has created more opportunities for many women in different regions to increase their income, take control of their lives and develop family economy.

Nhai is both a member of the communal Women’s Union and “Sister Nest.” She is both active in her daily work at the Women’s Union and fully takes care of her family.

“In our family, husband and wife earn money equally, share daily housework and strive to be an example for children to live a positive, useful life,” she said.

Nhai acknowledged that the women’s stalls with the criteria “Safety-Happy-Convenience” along with training programs on gender equality, health care, helped women improve their quality of life, increase income, and build happy families.

‘Nestlé accompanies women’ program has created more opportunities for many women in different regions to increase their income, take control of their lives and develop family economy.

‘Nestlé accompanies women’ program has created more opportunities for many women in different regions to increase their income, take control of their lives and develop family economy.

From the commitment of Nestlé to empowering women and enhancing women’s empowerment, and the mission of promoting gender equality of the Vietnam Women’s Union, the “Nestlé accompanies women” program has been implemented by both parties from December 2020 in 9 provinces, and expanded in November 2022 in 21 provinces nationwide.

With many activities and initiatives, the program has helped thousands of women, especially rural women, improve their knowledge and skills, gradually keep pace with the digital transformation process and create sustainable livelihoods.

Conference to summarise the implementation of the cooperation agreement between the Vietnam Women’s Union and Nestlé Vietnam in 2023

On November 24-25, the Vietnam Women’s Union and Nestlé Vietnam organised the “Conference to summarise the implementation of the cooperation agreement between the Vietnam Women’s Union and Nestlé Vietnam in 2023”, and activities of visiting the Nestlé Bong Sen factory in Hung Yen to look back the achievements as well as the direction of activities in the next period.

In addition to representatives of the 21 provinces participating in the project and women members with excellent achievements, the conference also had the participation of representatives of the Women’s Union of 63 provinces and cities, and representatives of the government.

This is the first year of implementing the strategic cooperation program in the period of 2022-2027 between the Vietnam Women’s Union and Nestlé Vietnam.

2023 is the first year of implementing the strategic cooperation program in the period of 2022-2027 between the Vietnam Women’s Union and Nestlé Vietnam

This cooperation program is the continuation and expansion of phase 1, which has been officially implemented by the two parties since December 2020. By 2023, the scale of program implementation has doubled and achieved many remarkable results.

From 2021 until now, the program has trained 13,000 members for nutritional knowledge and skills and healthy living. Among them, 4,000 members have been trained about communication skills and family financial management, and 5,000 members have been trained on digital technology knowledge skills.

In training activities on knowledge and use of digital applications, 100% of members participated.

Thanks to that, women, especially rural women – the main beneficiaries of the program, have gradually become confident in taking control of their lives, especially updating and leveraging the strengths of digital technology.

From 2021 until now, the program has trained 13,000 members for nutritional knowledge and skills and healthy living. Among them, 4,000 members have been trained about communication skills and family financial management, and 5,000 members have been trained on digital technology knowledge skills

From 2021 until now, the program has trained 13,000 members for nutritional knowledge and skills and healthy living. Among them, 4,000 members have been trained about communication skills and family financial management, and 5,000 members have been trained on digital technology knowledge skills

By the end of September 2023, the program has created and maintained sustainable livelihood models with programs to promote digital applications in 790 communes, with 1,840 models nationwide.

In addition to activities about improving nutritional knowledge, equipping soft skills and creating sustainable livelihood models, one of the program’s focus activities in 2023 and in the coming time is to promote digital transformation to contribute to realizing the Government’s goal that by 2025, Vietnam’s digital economy will account for 20% of GDP and increase to 30% by 2030.

Binu Jacob, CEO of Nestlé Vietnam shared his pride and happiness to see thousands of women are becoming more confident in taking control of their own lives and contributing to the economic development of families and localities thanks to the “Nestlé accompanies women” program.

“At Nestlé, promoting gender equality and empowering women is one of our key global commitments as well as our top priorities. In Vietnam, from the very first day of our operation, alongside promoting sustainable development, we also put the enhancement of women empowerment and the promotion of gender equality in the workplace and throughout the value chain as a top priority for Nestlé,” said Binu Jacob.

That’s the reason why Nestlé Vietnam collaborated with the Vietnam Women’s Union to implement the long-term strategic cooperation program “Nestlé accompanies women” to contribute to the improvement of health, nutrition, and safety of women and children in Vietnam.

“We aim to support Vietnam women, especially those in rural areas, to be equipped with the necessary capacity and skills in the new era,” he said.

The results achieved by the “Nestlé accompanies women” program show the role of effective multi-stakeholder cooperation models in realizing commitments and policies on enhancing women’s empowerment and promoting gender equality.

In 2024, the Vietnam Women’s Union and Nestlé Vietnam will continue to develop and expand the cooperation program with many specific activities and initiatives under the 3 main pillars of the program: Enhancing nutritional and health knowledge; promoting digital transformation and creating sustainable livelihoods for women

In 2024, the Vietnam Women’s Union and Nestlé Vietnam will continue to develop and expand the cooperation program with many specific activities and initiatives under the 3 main pillars of the program

According to Binu, in the coming years, Nestlé Vietnam will continue to implement the strategic cooperation program with the Vietnam Women’s Union focusing on the core goals as well as the expanded activities.

“I believe that in the coming years of the cooperation program, we will achieve more positive results, approach and support more women nationwide, contributing to the goal of promoting women empowerment, gender equality, improving the quality of life, which subsequently will contribute to the realization of the country’s digital transformation and new rural development,” said Binu.

Especially, the program “Nestlé accompanies women” is expanded for a 5-year period from 2022-2027 to support women, especially those in rural areas, to develop comprehensively in digital transformation era.

Thanks to digital transformation acceleration via the collaboration program, thousands of rural women have been equipped with essential skills, subsequently are becoming more confident and creating positive impacts for their own families and the community.

“All these achievements also contribute to both women empowerment and the digital transformation target of the Vietnam Government,” said Binu.

Thanks to digital transformation acceleration via the collaboration program, thousands of rural women have been equipped with essential skills, subsequently are becoming more confident and creating positive impacts for their own families and the community

Thanks to digital transformation acceleration via the collaboration program, thousands of rural women have been equipped with essential skills, subsequently are becoming more confident and creating positive impacts for their own families and the community

Ton Ngoc Hanh, Vice President of the Vietnam Women’s Union said: “With affection, responsibility and enthusiasm for the work of Vietnam Women’s Union and women’s activities, the Presidium of Vietnam Women’s Union believes that in the following years, we will increasingly develop with new approaches, and the greater determination. We expect and believe that the implementation of the Cooperation Agreement to contribute to empowering women and building Vietnam Women’s Union will become more professional and effective.”

Mai Thuy Ngan, Acting Director of the Center for Digital Government, Ministry of Information and Communications believed that the results of the program have contributed to affirming that digital transformation is the process of changing thinking and business models to create new values. Digital transformation is a topic that has been talked about a lot in recent years, but many places are still struggling with how to do it and where to start.

“The program’s activity of bringing digital transformation skills into women’s associations in 21 provinces and cities is a huge success, affirming the core role of Women’s Unions at all levels. Thanks to programs like this, rural women will not be left behind in the digital transformation process,” said Ngan.

According to Le Bui Thi Mai Uyen, Food Industry Director of Nestlé Vietnam, this year’s statistics show that “Safety-Happy-Convenience” stall models helped women increase their income by an average of about 30% compared to 2022.

Besides, many women already know how to use the mobile application to manage goods sources, store information as well as grasp customer habits.

Chi Nest Chung Thi Bich Ngoc from Soc Trang Province agreed, saying that now she’s now no longer shy to use social networks to promote products, transact with customers and ship goods in the commune.

Thanks to the program, she feels more confident and happy. She wishes the program would reach more women in the country./.