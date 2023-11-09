OVERSEAS VIETNAMESE – A KEY RESOURCE IN NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

More than 40 overseas Vietnamese from around the world visit Truong Sa and DK1 Platform. (Photo: VNA)

There are currently around 5.3 million Vietnamese people living and working in more than 130 countries and territories across the world. No matter where they are, they have always been looking towards the Fatherland and are an inseparable part of the nation.

With the country’s increasing international reputation, the trust of the overseas Vietnamese (OV) community is also growing. In the current process of national building and development, overseas Vietnamese have become an important resource for the country’s development.

Top leaders meet overseas Vietnamese abroad (Photo: VNA)

Promoting key resource of overseas Vietnamese

The close affection and connection between OVs and the Fatherland is apparent after two years of implementing Politburo Conclusion No. 12-KL/TW dated August 12, 2021 on OV affairs in the new situation.

A 200-strong working delegation, including 47 overseas Vietnamese from 22 countries around the world, visits Truong Sa and DK1 Platform. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese at home and abroad support the viewpoints, guidelines and policies of great national unity for overseas Vietnamese. At present, more and more overseas Vietnamese contribute their economic, intellectual and “soft” resources to the homeland.

Ho Chi Minh City is a leading locality in the country in receiving remittances. (Photo: VNA)

Summer Camp 2023 for young overseas Vietnamese and youths in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Many overseas Vietnamese provide opinions on important issues in the country, such as high-quality human resources, finance, trade, investment, technology, artificial intelligence, startups, innovation, disease prevention and control, and economic development models.

Aurélia Nguyen, a French of Vietnamese origin, is Chief Programme Strategy Officer at the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) and former Managing Director of COVAX Facility (Photo: VNA)

There are currently 376 investment overseas Vietnamese projects with a total registered capital of 1.7 billion USD, along with capital contributions to thousands of enterprises in Vietnam. The flow of remittances to Vietnam is quite stable and may increase by 3.6-4.5% in 2023. Ho Chi Minh City is a leading locality in the country in receiving remittances. In 2021, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, remittances hit 6.5 billion USD, up 9% year-on-year. The figure was around 6.8 billion USD last year.

Tran Dinh Hung, General Manager of US-based Tran Group, said that an increase in remittances showed that Vietnamese people around the world are finding a stable path of development, gaining a stronger foothold, affirming their position in many countries.

Remittances not only contribute to supporting the economic development of Ho Chi Minh City, but also are a source of supply that helps stabilise the foreign currency in the city in particular and the country in general.

Honouring Vietnamese language in the overseas Vietnamese community

Realising Conclusion 12, the Prime Minister issued Decision No. 930/QD-TTg dated August 3, 2022 designating September 8 as the Day for honouring the Vietnamese language in the OV community.

Teaching Vietnamese language to Vietnamese people abroad, especially young generations, has become a widespread movement. Typically, there are about 200 centres and establishments teaching the Vietnamese language in the US, 39 in Thailand, 33 in Cambodia, and 13 in Laos.

In Laos’s Vientiane capital city, since the beginning of July this year, free Vietnamese-language classes at Phat Tich Pagoda have resumed after a period of interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These classes aim to contribute to preserving, developing, and popularising the Vietnamese language and cultural identities of overseas Vietnamese.

Teaching Vietnamese language to Vietnamese people abroad, especially young generations, has become a widespread movement (Photo: VNA)

Teaching the Vietnamese language, Dinh Thi Phuong Loan, a Vietnamese expatriate in Laos, said that with her experience as a teacher, she volunteered to teach the Vietnamese language to the second and third generations born in Laos.

“When they grow up, they will continue to preserve and spread their mother tongue to the next generations. Understanding the national culture, they will have the opportunity to return to Vietnam to study and work” – Dinh Thi Phuong Loan –

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, who is also Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, who is also Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, said that in the annual Vietnam Summer Camp held for young OVs around the world, the committee always emphasises the need to speak and preserve the Vietnamese language.

Dinh Hoang Linh, Director of the committee’s Department of Information and Culture, said that through the spread cultural values as well as national spirit, the committee wants to build a united, stable, developed OV community. He also expressed his hope that OVs can further promote their confidence, pride and love for the homeland./.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh posing for a photo with outstanding overseas Vietnamese who attend the Homeland Spring 2023 programme (Photo: VNA)