Vietnam – New potential, global position and aspirations

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam is a friend, a reliable partner of all countries and a responsible member of the international community. Its stature has generated new potential toward rapid and sustainable development in the coming years.

“Vietnam bucks Asia’s weakening growth trend”, “Vietnam is a bright spot”, “Vietnam is an exception”, foreign media and international organisations commented on Vietnam’s economic growth this year.

Thanks to the policy of safe adaptation to recover from COVID-19, Vietnam has achieved an economic growth of 8.02%, higher than the set target of 6-6.5 %, amid global economic downturn.

Along with economic development, Vietnam prioritises improving people’s lives, ensuring livelihoods, and creating a foundation for citizens to enjoy socio-economic and cultural rights.

Per capita income increases every year while the rate of poor households has been reduced to below 3%. The freedom of speech, freedom of the press and the right to access to information are better guaranteed.

About the gender development index, Vietnam ranked 65th out of 162 countries globally, among the top of five groups in the world. In particular, the percentage of Vietnamese National Assembly female deputies is among the highest globally.

With success in COVID-19 curbs, Vietnam is among countries with high vaccination rate and was the first to re-open following the pandemic.

According to the United Nations Development Programme’s Human Development Report 2021-2022, Vietnam performed well in ensuring human rights even in the most difficult period of COVID-19, leaping two places to the 115th in the global human development index 2021.

As a responsible nation, Vietnam supports the protection of human rights and dignity worldwide and always participates in such efforts at the UN and other international organisations, said Indonesian journalist VeeramallaAnjaiah.

Anti-corruption

The Le Monde newspaper ran an article entitled “Au Vietnam – La lute anticorruption bat son plein” (In Vietnam – The fight against corruption in full swing”, saying that Vietnam’s fight against corruption has gathered pace without any exception, from business executives in the private sector to high-ranking officials as Party members.

In the article “Can’t be corrupt: Vietnam vows to step up anti-graft campaign”, Bloomberg stressed that the nationwide teleconference reviewing the 10-year anti-corruption campaign kicks off a new phase in the Party’s anti-graft push with the participation of local anti-corruption steering committees.

“This proves the great determination of the Party and judicial authorities in the fight against graft with a mindset of no tolerance, no forbidden zones, no exceptions,” the report said.

Meanwhile, in the article “Vietnam’s anti-corruption campaign: Progress and Challenge”, The Times of India said Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trongrealises that the anti-corruption drive has to be a continuing process. It is an essential element for anticipating the challenges in the coming period. It concluded the Vietnamese example provides a valuable lesson that can be followed by other nations as corruption is endemic globally.

Global integration

Socio-economic achievements together with global integration have created conditions for Vietnam to better ensure basic rights and freedom of citizens.

Vietnam has always been an active, proactive and responsible member of regional and global organisations and forums through holding important roles such as ASEAN Chair, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, joined the UN peacekeeping operations, making active contributions to maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

Most recently on October 11, 2022, Vietnam was elected for the second time as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure, demonstrating the international community’s recognition of Vietnam’s policies, efforts and achievements in better ensuring citizens’ rights in all spheres.

From a solid belief in the potential of the country after more than 35 years of renewal, strong will and rich long-term experience that the Party and people have accumulated in labour and creativity, the national development with a vision to 2045 is not only a dream but also an aspiration, with clearly anticipated steps.

This development is associated with the process of building and promoting the national and cultural value systems together with Vietnamese human strength in the new era of innovation, preserving traditional spiritual and cultural values, the soft power of great national unity, thus bringing the country to prosperity and happiness./.