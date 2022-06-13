A journey toward national unity

Over 40 expats returning from 17 countries around the world visit Truong Sa, DK1 platform (Photo: VNA)

The nearly 1,000-nautical mile-long journey to Truong Sa and DK1 platform has had a huge impact on the over 40 expats returning from 17 countries around the world. The trip to Truong Sa archipelago and the continental shelf is a meaningful learning experience for all who take part. It is also an opportunity for OVs to meet and exchange with Vietnamese from around the world in Vietnam, which contributes to strengthen national unity.



On this occasion, Ambassador Ngo Huong Nam, deputy head of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs was interviewed by Vietnam News Agency reporters on the outcome of the trip, as well as the 10-year anniversary of the event.

Ambassador Ngo Huong Nam, deputy head of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (Photo: VNA)

From 2012 to 2019, eight delegations of nearly 600 OVs visited Truong Sa.

Not surprisingly, this activity was suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Therefore, 2022 is a significant year as the tours resumed. This year’s visit is even more important in the context of the implementation of the Politburo’s Conclusion 12-KL/TW dated August 12, 2021 on overseas Vietnamese affairs in the modern context. This document emphasises the task of “promoting national unity, encouraging and creating conditions for overseas Vietnamese to make active contributions to building the Fatherland and safeguarding the national cause”. It also contributes to more clearly demonstrating the sentiments and responsibility of the Party and State in lending a hand to the OV community.



During this trip, 41 delegates from 17 countries around the world have directly engaged in exchanges with officers, soldiers and people in the island district; presented gifts to them; and paid tribute to heroes and martyrs who sacrificed for the cause of defending the country’s sovereignty over sea and islands.



Over the past years, the organisation of tours to Truong Sa and DK1 oil rig has contributed to affirming Vietnam’s sovereignty over Truong Sa archipelago. It is also a chance for Vietnamese expats from every corner of the world to meet and connect with those living in the homeland so as to strengthen the great national unity.

Overseas Vietnamese visit Truong Sa, DK1 platform (Photo: VNA)



Setting foot on the island district and the oil rig, the visitors can witness changes on islands and feel the will and determination of soldiers and people there in safeguarding the nation’s sacred sovereignty over sea and islands, thus inspiring OVs’ national pride and promoting their patriorism, trust in and responsibility for the nation building and safeguarding cause.



The trip to Truong Sa is the journey of the great national unity, said Nam.







The ambassador affirmed that Vietnamese people, wherever they are, continue the traditions of the nation. They promote the spirit of solidarity, mutual affection, always look towards the homeland, and actively contribute to the cause of national construction and development./.

Story 2: Respecting soldiers, people working at sea, safeguarding islands