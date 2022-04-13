The domestic aviation industry is expected to rebound this year, pushing the recovery of other sectors, including tourism.

Since the beginning of this year, the Government has taken steps to resume both domestic and international flights, while rolling out policies to support the aviation industry. Notably, fees for takeoff and landing and aircraft operating services, and environmental protection tax on jet fuel have been cut by 50 percent this year. Businesses have also received bank loans to overcome the difficult period.

Carriers have gradually restored routes and increased flights, upgraded and consolidated their operations to better meet travel demands.

Flights to countries like Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Thailand, and Singapore have resumed. These positive signs have contributed to strengthening confidence in a brighter picture for the aviation industry this year, and boosting the development of other sectors like tourism.

*Increasing flights to serve tourists

Nguyen Phuoc Thang, head of the Science, Technology and Environment Department of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, said the Vietnamese aviation market is forecast to grow 8-10 percent in the number of passengers and 10-12 percent in the amount of cargo after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sector is striving to have a fleet of 400 modern aircraft, raise its effective implementation in safety and security monitoring to 80-90 percent, and operate from 2.5-3 million flights each year. Specifically, the number of passengers served at airports nationwide is set to increase from 91 million to 180-200 million by 2025.

From late May till early August, domestic carriers plan to increase flights to tourist destinations at home.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and the Vietnam Airport Ground Services Company Limited (VIAGS) recently signed a cooperation agreement on boosting sustainable tourism recovery and development in the southern economic hub and nationwide. The 2022-2027 agreement mainly focuses on raising the quantity and quality of tourists, contributing to spurring tourism in Vietnam and HCM City in particular.

Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the HCM City Tourism Department

Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, director of the municipal Tourism Department, described the agreement as a premise for local tourism to strongly recover and develop, adding that VIAGS has assisted the city in tourism promotion and personnel training to better serve holiday-makers.

Luong Thi Xuan, director of Vietnam International Aviation Expo JSC, stressed the need for promotions to attract domestic and foreign investors and expand trade ties.

This will also help promote the land, culture and people of Vietnam to the world, she stressed./.

https://en.vietnamplus.vn/vietnam-airlines-launches-rediscover-vietnam-programme-in-singapore/224954.vnp

https://en.vietnamplus.vn/hanoi-makes-most-of-sea-games-opportunity-to-boost-tourism/225018.vnp

https://en.vietnamplus.vn/vietnam-intl-travel-mart-2022-attracts-40000-visitors/224518.vnp