External relations have been a bright spot in Vietnam’s standout achievements in 2023. During less than 10 months holding the post of the head of the state, President Vo Van Thuong attended two of the world’s leading multilateral forums, and paid official visit to eight countries.



The resounding success of the President’s visits has not only made important contribution to consolidating the country’s diplomatic stature that creates favourable conditions for the national development and protection in the new period but also gradually shaped a sincere heart-to-heart diplomatic style.

President Vo Van Thuong attends and delivers speech at a high-level forum on digital economy of the third Belt and Road Foum for International Cooperation. (Photo: VNA)

President Thuong held talks and meetings with dozens of foreign state and government leaders, including leaders of most superpowers and G7 countries like China, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, the UK and the US. He also had a meeting with Pope Francis of the Vatican. It is rare in the history of Vietnam’s foreign affairs that such a large number of meetings were held in a very short period of time.

President Vo Van Thuong holds talks and meetings with many leaders of superpowers and G7 countries. (Photo: VNA)

Two months after he was sworn in as the State President of Vietnam, Thuong made his first tour to Europe to attend the coronation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. During his stay there from May 4-6, he met with nearly 20 foreign state leaders, and heads of leading economic and financial organisations in the region and the world.

President Vo Van Thuong meets Govenor-General of Australia David John Hurley, and Philippin President Bongbong Marcos. (Photo: VNA)

Culture-art – a thread binding ties with foreign countries



President Thuong and his spouse’s official visits to Austria and the Vatican and state visit to Italy in late July last year reaped success in all areas. They particularly manifested the imprints of the Vietnamese State leader’s cultural diplomacy style.

Upper, left: President Vo Van Thuong, his spouse pose for a photo with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and his spouse (Photo: VNA)

Upper, right: President Vo Van Thuong, his spouse, and Italian President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter at Quirinale Palace (Photo: VNA)

Below: President Vo Van Thuong meets with Pope Francis at the Holy See, Vatican City on July 27, 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Setting foot in Vienna – the world’s capital of music and the heart of Europe’s classical music scene, he treated the overseas Vietnamese in Europe and Austrian friends to a splendid art feast, with Vietnamese artists delivering traditional and European classical performance by Vietnamese musical instruments.



Thuong applauded Governor of Burgenland State Hans Peter Doskozil’s initiative to make music, culture and philosophy a thread to connect the two economies, highlighting that music will strengthen the bond between the Vietnamese people and the residents of Burgenland.



According to Chairman of the Austria-Vietnam Friendship Association Assoc. Dr. Alfred Gerstl, the impressive cultural and musical exchange activities held during President Thuong’s visit have helped bring the two peoples closer together.



Visiting Italy – one of the cradles of human civilisation, President Thuong stressed that the Vietnamese people always bear in their mind the valuable assistance from Italy during the struggle for national independence, freedom and reunification, a symbol of which is the Australe ship which left Genoa in late 1973 to transport essentials donated by Italians to Vietnam.

President Vo Van Thuong and Italian President Sergio Mattarella hold talks. (Photo: VNA)

Italian President Sergio Mattarella told the press that the Vietnam–Italy relations illustrate their solidarity and sincerity, and are a common asset of the two peoples.



Meanwhile, Director of Italian-based AGC Communication Antonio Albanese said that with priority given to cultural diplomacy, President Thuong’s visit has elevated the bilateral ties to a new high, making them become more intensive and closer over time.

President Vo Van Thuong and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen at a press meeting (Photo: VNA)

Assistant Professor Beak Yong-Hun from the School of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies under the Republic of Korea’s Dankook University said cultural diplomacy is an important pillar in Vietnam’s foreign policy that has been rolled out at all levels, especially during the visits to foreign countries by Vietnamese Party and State leaders.



Dr. Ruvislei González Saez from the Cuban Centre for International Policy Research (CIPI) highlighted that cultural diplomacy and people-to-people exchange have helped promote Vietnamese images internationally, becoming an important factor in the country’s implementation of the people-to-people diplomacy.

President Vo Van Thuong meets with Pope Francis. (Photo: VNA)

Meeting with Pope Francis during his first official trip to the Vatican, President Thuong stressed that he treasures the head of the Catholic Church’s attention and sentiments to the Vietnamese people over the years.



Five months after the meeting, the Pope appointed Archbishop Marek Zalewski as the permanent Vatican representative in Vietnam, opening a new chapter in the relations between Vietnam and the Vatican.

Meanwhile, during their talks in mid-December, President Thuong and General Secretary of the Communist Party and President of China Xi Jinping agreed to bolster people-to-people exchange and organise cultural exchange activities, enhance communications work on the Vietnam – China friendship, while encouraging the youth of both sides to promote mutual understanding. The move is part of the efforts to consolidate the firm social foundation for the development of the ties between the two Parties and countries.

President Vo Van Thuong meets with General Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping. (Photo: VNA)

Meeting with US President Joe Biden for the first time in mid-September, President Thuong presented the US guest a special book named “Ho Chi Minh – Letters to America”. Biden received the meaningful gift and said he would take time to read the book.

President Vo Van Thuong receives US President Joe Biden. (Photo: VNA)

Diplomacy touching hearts of foreign friends



During an official visit to Japan in November, President Thuong, together with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, announced the upgrade of the bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world.



Thuong also delivered a speech, which is described as impressive and “from-heart-to-heart”, at the National Diet of Japan, laying stress on the similarities in culture, history, people, and tradition of close people-to-people exchange for thousands of years – the glue that holds the friendship and mutual understanding of the two peoples.

President Vo Van Thuong makes a speech at the National Diet of Japan. (Photo: VNA)

Staying in Japan on November 27-30, President Thuong spent time meeting and having breakfasts with Japanese families engaging in the youth exchange programme between the two countries.

President Thuong meets Japanese families engaging in Vietnam-Japan youth exchange programmes. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Thuong himself chose a special menu which was a blend of Vietnamese and Japanese cuisine to serve the Japanese friends. The essence of the banquet’s culinary diplomacy was perfectly demonstrated through the lavish dishes prepared by a renowned Vietnamese-Japanese chef.



The event grabbed the attention of major Japanese newspapers, which highlighted that Thuong’s meeting touched the hearts of the Japanese people./.