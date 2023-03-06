TH School brings international education to Nghe An students

The TH School in Vinh city, the central province of Nghe An, welcomed its first batch of students on August 17.

In the first year of operation, TH School Vinh City aims to train 75 students at the 10th grade. In the following years, the school will recruit more teachers and increase subjects, offering more choices for students.

Eating at home, studying in international school

TH School is the first international education establishment set up its campus in Vinh city, bringing fresh life to training programmes in Nghe An in the spirit of inspiring students to create a generation of leaders.

The curriculum at TH School Vinh City follows the 80% – 20% educational model, in which 80% of learning time will be spent on Cambridge IGCSE and A-levels programmes. All classes are taught in English by qualified teachers. The remaining 20% time is devoted to Vietnamese studies.

According to Stephen West, Superintendent of TH School, previously, students in Vinh who wanted to study international programmes or experience international programmes before studying abroad, had to go to big cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and live away from their families.

The operation of TH School’s Vinh campus which provides the IGCSE programme, gives students the opportunity to access the Cambridge IGCSE right at their hometown.

With the desire to bring opportunities for students in Nghe An to study at a top quality school with an international curriculum, Labour Hero and founder of TH School, Ms. Thai Huong decided to set up a TH School in Vinh city, which is the first campus of TH School system outside Hanoi.

Addressing the ceremony to welcome the first students at TH School Vinh City, Huong said she hopes students will have great experience and can show their ability when they access the best training programmes in the world.

Huong thanked the provincial Department of Education and Training, and the Huynh Thuc Khang High School’s administrators for their support for the formation of Vinh Campus.

“Witnessing the presence of Vinh Campus at the school with a good education tradition of more than 100 years, I am more and more confident about the high-class educational environment that converged “global thinking” and “pride of Vietnam”. The efforts will pave the way for an advanced educational journey nationwide in the future”, Huong said.

Building school with a mother’s love

Huong said she was moved and proud at the establishment of Vinh Campus, saying that her emotion remains intact as six years ago when she witnessed the birth of TH School.

Recalling the days of starting the TH School project six years ago, Huong said that several schools at that time were operating under international models but they were still limited by Decree No.73/2012/ND -CP on requirements for investors (required to be foreign individuals or organisations), and the percentage of Vietnamese students of between 10% – 20% for each school. These limited the access of Vietnamese students to such schools.

“After six years, the maturity of generations of students who studied at TH School is the most obvious evidence of success”. Thai Huong, Labour Hero in the renewal period and founder of TH School

Thanks to the support and consultation of the Vietnam Institute of Educational Sciences, and with its determination to provide high-quality education programmes, TH School has successfully built a model combining Vietnamese and international curriculums.

TH School has been approved to implement a pioneering student-centred programme, which combines an English-based comprehensive international curriculum with essential subjects of Vietnamese language, history, and civics.

With its mission to help future leaders of Vietnam build critical thinking, empathy and act with integrity, the school inspires young minds and challenge learners so that they can take their place as global citizens.

TH School’s curriculum combines the best practices of the international curriculum while nurturing and celebrating Vietnamese culture and identity. The school also follows the International Curriculum frameworks of International Early Years Curriculum (IEYC) and International Primary Curriculum (IPC), International Middle Years Curriculum (IMYC), and the Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge International AS & A Levels.



The school offers state-of-the-art learning resources and facilities, advanced technology and nutritious meals in an international environment with high expectations, mutual support and compassion.

“With TH School, this is a revolution that contributes to comprehensively reforming Vietnam’s education and training in the fastest and most effective way. In order to realise the goal of replicating this superior educational model, we have officially established our campus in Vinh city,” said Thai Huong.

Opportunities for students in Nghe An

In the academic year 2022-2023, Vinh Campus enrolled 100 students in the 10th grade. Students can apply provided that they have completed the junior high school programme, do an online test and have an interview with the school’s representative. The school also has a scholarship programme for students from Nghe An with levels ranging from 30-100% of tuition fees.

With the advantage of being the first high school in Nghe An offering the international curriculum, Vinh Campus has quickly attracted many excellent students.

Although he passed the Phan Boi Chau High School for Gifted Students, Luu Cong Tuan Kiet (Quan Bau ward, Vinh city) decided to attend TH School Vinh City. Discussing his decision, Kiet said that he found that TH School’s training path and learning environment are very good as it pays attention to the more comprehensive development of students.

Teachers have good expertise and skillfully apply technologies in teaching, Kiet said, adding that they are also friendly and close to students.

Like Kiet, Nguyen Hien Anh from Ha Huy Tap ward, Vinh city also chose Vinh Campus. With her intention to study abroad, TH School is really a good choice for Hien Anh to experience the international learning environment early.

“Vinh Campus provides the IGCSE programme, which follows the 80% – 20% educational model, therefore, I have a better chance to study abroad when studying here”, said Hien Anh.

For parents, choosing a school for their children is not only based on the curriculum but also has to take into account many factors, from geographical location to the goals and enthusiasm of the school’s leader.

Hao said that as soon as TH School was established in Hanoi, children of her brother and sister attended the school. When they graduated from the school, their English communication skills were very good.

Currently, one of them is studying abroad, while another has graduated from university and has a stable job with high income, she added.

The establishment of TH School’s Vinh Campus offers a good opportunity for Hao’s children to study, she said.

“I choose this school for my children because I feel Thai Huong’s enthusiasm to care for the future of the young generation”, Hao said.

She expressed the hope that her children can experience an international education environment under the tutelage of enthusiastic and professional teachers at Vinh Campus./.