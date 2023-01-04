Vietnam rising to stardom with new footing

Vietnam posts impressive growth despite global economic downturn. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam has become a reliable friend and partner as well as a responsible member of the international community over the years. Its immense fortune has created a solid foundation to achieve its goal of rapid and sustainable development in the future.



Vietnam’s achievements amid unprecedented challenges



“Vietnam bucks Asia’s weakening growth trend”, “impressive growth despite global gloom”, and “an exception” are all descriptions used by international organisations and media to refer to Vietnam’s economic development in 2022.



Vietnam’s economy posted growth of 8.02% in 2022, far exceeding the target of 6-6.5%. The high growth is noteworthy given that, most economies around the world are in decline.



Vietnam has also given top priority to improving livelihoods and creating a secure base for its people to enjoy social and cultural values.



Per capita income has risen over the years, while the poverty rate has fallen to under 3%. Freedom of speech and the press and access to information are also clear to see.

Speaking highly of the Vietnam’s economic development, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo said over the past 2-3 years with the world heavily affected by COVID-19, the Party and the Government of Vietnam effectively combined pandemic prevention with socio-economic development measures.



“Its economy has fully integrated with the world, with great openness and vitality” Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo

Meanwhile, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Niclas Hernandez Guillen said Vietnam’s economic development has been internationally recognised, with growth outpacing the rest of Southeast Asia.



He attributed the country’s rapid economic recovery to its successful policy to deal with COVID-19 from the very beginning, including vaccination campaign for the entire population.

Video: Vietnam – Silver lining in the world economy in 2022

Vietnam is a multi-faith country, with 95% of its population practicing a religion while 27 million are followers.



It has performed well in terms of gender equality, ranking 65th out of 162 countries in the Gender Development Index. The number of board seats held by women in Vietnam is higher than the regional and global averages.



The country successfully controlled the COVID-19 pandemic and is among countries with the highest vaccine coverage. It was also one of the first to re-open its borders after a long period of closure due to the pandemic.



With dogged determination, Vietnam successfully organised the 31st Southeast Asian Games and left an indelible impression on international friends.

These are vivid illustrations of the Government’s sound decision to fully re-open the country’s doors to tourism and economic activities.



The UNDP said Vietnam ensured human rights even in the toughest period of COVID-19. The country climbed two places, from 117th of the 189 countries in 2019 to 115th of 191 countries in 2021 in the global 2021/22 Human Development Report.

“We can look to Vietnam as an example of recovery, restoration, renewal. I think what we learned about the increase in literacy, and as well as the changes in the society regarding women and gender equality, gives us a lot of hope and a great example to follow.” PhD Monisha Rios – SOLI Puerto Rico

France’s Le Monde highlights Vietnam’s anti-corruption fight. (Screenshot photo)



Rosy results in the corruption fight have been a highlight of the country’s socioeconomic achievements in 2022.



Vietnam’s anti-graft campaign has gained international media coverage.



In its article “In Vietnam, the anti-corruption fight is in full swing”, France’s Le Monde highlighted that “The fight against lies and corruption in the Vietnamese justice system has accelerated, and now spares neither the big bosses of the private sector nor the high officials of the Communist Party.”



Bloomberg also placed emphasis on the Party’s fierce determination to fight corruption, which is made in a spirit of “no restricted zones, full coverage, and zero tolerance”.



Praising Vietnam’s anti-corruption fight, The Times of India said Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is well aware that “the anti-corruption drive has to be a continuing process – an essential element for anticipating the challenges in the coming period.”



Ending the article, headlined “Vietnam’s anti-corruption campaign: Progress and challenges”, the Indian newspaper wrote that “The Vietnamese example provides a valuable lesson that can be followed by other nations, as corruption is endemic globally.”



Vietnam’s anti-graft crackdown has been expanded to the private sector, with corruption cases such as Viet A, FLC Group, Tan Hoang Minh, and An Dong, among others.

The country’s anti-graft campaign also received applaud from foreign diplomats, including Tatiana Pugh Moreno, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to Vietnam, who said “The country has proven itself to be a great example to the world in this fight, with important voices from the Communist Party of Vietnam and sound State policies. Vietnam always upholds honesty and solidarity and says no to individualism”.

Meanwhile, Algerian Ambassador to Vietnam Abdelhamid Boubazine hailed Vietnam for its strict manner in the fight against corruption, adding he supports the Vietnamese Government’s efforts to reform the legal framework to combat corruption.

Vietnam’s position rising to stardom

Vietnam has enjoyed robust economic growth over years. (Photo: VNA)



Vietnam’s socioeconomic achievements coupled with its sound global integration have created the resources necessary for the country to better ensure the fundamental rights of its citizens.



In its orientations for national development in the 2021-2030 period, the Communist Party of Vietnam affirmed that “Vietnam continues to pursue a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification, and multilateralisation of external relations; proactively integrating into the world; maintaining peace and stability; and promoting Vietnam’s position and prestige in the international arena.”



To date, Vietnam has established diplomatic relations with 189 of 193 countries and economic and trade ties with over 230 countries and territories.



In recent years, it has been an active and responsible member at regional and international forums and organisations, as it holds important positions such as ASEAN Chair and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), and has joined the UN’s peacekeeping force.

Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan through the lens of photographer Nguyen A (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan through the lens of photographer Nguyen A (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan through the lens of photographer Nguyen A (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan through the lens of photographer Nguyen A (Photo: VNA)



Vietnam’s recent election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure is testament to the international community’s recognition of the tireless efforts Vietnam has made in fulfilling its international human rights commitments.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Tredene Dobson said Vietnam is renowned for its significant contributions to international peace and security, adding with its robust social policies that help improve the living condition of the residents, Vietnam is expected to bring the experience to the Human Rights Council.



She described the election to the UNHRC as a great opportunity for a country like Vietnam which truly respects and understands the importance of human rights, to have a very positive impact on the Council and its work.

The remarkable achievements Vietnam has reaped after more than 35 years of “Doi Moi” (Reform) have resulted in sweeping changes in its intrinsic strength and position.



With the country’s increasing position and prestige in the international arena, the Party’s sound leadership, and the great national solidarity, Vietnam is certain to turn its desire to become a developed country with high incomes and one of the leading industrialised nations in Asia by 2045 into reality./.