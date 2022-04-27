Soc Trang city in the Mekong Delta province of the same name is striving to meet the criteria set to become a second-tier city by 2025, while preparing material facilities and building main databases for a smart urban area.

Under a plan for the Mekong Delta from 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, Soc Trang has been identified as an economic centre of the sub-region along the East Sea, focusing on aquaculture, fishery exports, farm produce and seafood processing, clean energy, and culture and tourism.

After taking rapid, comprehensive and firm strides to meet second-tier city criteria, the city is now striving to create breakthroughs in the time ahead.

During the 2018-2020 period, Soc Trang posted economic growth of 15.81 percent and its structure shifted towards a higher ratio of industry, construction and services, and a reduced reliance on agriculture.

The number of non-agricultural labourers reached 89.9 percent. The average annual income of the city residents was 88.9 million VND (3,870 USD) per person, 1.4 times that of the national average.

A corner of Soc Trang city

Soc Trang has focused on creating favourable conditions for investors, providing a facelift for the city.

The provincial People’s Committee has approved a master plan for Soc Trang city for 2035 with a vision to 2050, which has been put into place, along with urban planning management regulations and the urban development programme in Soc Trang by 2030.

Despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the local economy has maintained its growth and per capita income rose 3 percent from the previous year.

Trade and services accounted for more than 54 percent of the province’s total retail sales. The processing industry also made up over 53 percent of the province’s combined industrial production value.

Tran De Industrial Park in Soc Trang

Soc Trang city holds a strategic position in terms of national defence and security and serves as a gateway to the Mekong Delta..

According to Deputy Minister of Construction Le Quang Hung, Soc Trang should pay more heed to solutions to cope with climate change, rising seal levels and saltwater intrusion, and to increase the use of surface water and cut or even stop the use of underground water.

Towards smart urban area

The provincial Party Committee (2020-2025 tenure) has issued a resolution on building Soc Trang city sustainably, meeting the criteria set for a second-tier city, towards a smart urban status for 2021-2025, with a vision to 2030.

Secretary of the Party Committee Lam Van Mau said the province plans to turn Soc Trang city into an economic-ecological one that offers good living conditions, high competitiveness and sustainable development, creating momentum for the province’s development.

The city is now home to a centre of scientific-technological application in urban management. The camera system in the locality has helped to manage and handle issues regarding urban order, environmental hygiene, and social order and safety.

It is projected that by 2030, Soc Trang will complete all the necessary conditions to become a smart urban area and a first-tier city, and improve its position and role in the Mekong Delta./.

